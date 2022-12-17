Video of luxurious ‘Maharaja Express’s’ interiors goes viral, ticket worth Rs 19 lakh

There are many Indians who seek to travel in richly-appointed rooms and enjoy modern-day amenities while on the move. In light of it, a video has gone viral showcasing a glimpse of a luxury Indian train that can contend with the five-star hotels.

The video shows the interior of the magnificent train and reveals its cost. Notably, the cost of traveling in the deluxe vehicle is around Rs 19 lakhs. It can be seen that the majestic rail comprised a presidential suite with couches, desks, and chairs. The monarchial train also includes two rooms, one of which is a master bedroom and the other has two single beds.

The clip was shared on Instagram by a video creator named Kushagra on November 30. The caption in the post read, “Have you ever seen this Most Expensive ticket coach of the Indian Railways?”

Take a look:

So far, the post has garnered more than 2.6 million views and tons of comments. Impressed by the clip, netizens flocked to the comment sections with their reactions.

One user wrote,” I would rather spend it on my first-class ticket to travel around the world and come back.” Another commented, “In 19 lakhs u can buy an actual property with same amenities and same ambiance and more spacious than this. This suit is very very very highly-priced.”