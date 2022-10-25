Video of Japanese YouTuber’s energetic performance on Naatu Naatu goes viral, internet is impressed

Ram Charan and Jr. Ntr starrer RRR, directed by S.S. Rajamouli, turned out to be a super hit film in India and in other countries. The film had a grand release in Japan on October 21.

In a short while, the film has gained a lot of popularity and has become a favourite among the masses in Japan. Keeping the flow with the trend, a Japanese YouTuber grooved to the film’s popular Naatu Naatu song, a small clip of which has now become viral.

A YouTuber whose name is Mayo has shared the short viral video on the Twitter handle. “After the interview with @AlwaysRamCharan @tarak9999 @ssrajamouli for #RRR release in Japan, we got so excited and made another video on the way back home,” reads the caption of the video.

In the short video, Mayo can be seen grooving enthusiastically to the Naatu Naatu song with her friend. Their energetic moves and on-point coordination has impressed thousands of social media users.

Watch the viral video here: