Video of Influencer Bobby Kataria drinking on road goes viral: Watch

Instagram Influencer Bobby Kataria was recently seen drinking on road in a video. After being posted to Instagram on July 28 the video has so far earned 32,776 likes and gone viral. He has been booked for consuming alcohol in public place and for other related charges.

As per reports, a case has been registered against the bodybuilder following the video.

As we can see in the video Kataria is sitting on a chair right in the middle of the road and consuming alcohol. He has said to be set on the Dehradun-Mussoorie road.

Even matching with the video, the video had a song playing in the background that said “Roads Apne baap ki”.

Condemning the video the locals accused him of destroying the culture of ‘Devbhoomi’. Uttarakhand is known as Devbhoomi.

As per reports, a case has been registered against Kataria under sections 290 (public nuisance), 510 (drinking in public place), 336 (endangering human life or the personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier also the Instagram Influencer has hit the headlines in similar incidents. In an earlier video he had been seen smoking on a SpiceJet flight. As per reports, following the incident the Aviation Minister ordered an investigation.

It is to be noted that Kataria has 6.3 lakh followers on Instagram.