Watch: Video of Dubai Sheikh’s incredible 46 feet Hummer goes viral

In a jaw-dropping spectacle that has taken the internet by storm, a viral video on Twitter’s rebranded platform ‘X’ has left users stunned and gasping for superlatives. The clip features a colossal Hummer H1, claimed to be three times larger than your average SUV, defying conventional proportions and leaving spectators in awe.

In the viral video, a team of helpful individuals can be seen assisting the driver of this mammoth vehicle as it gracefully manoeuvres backward on a road adorned with police vehicles flashing their sirens. The sheer size of the Hummer H1 ‘X3’ is enough to turn heads, but what’s even more captivating is the claim that this colossal beast belongs to none other than Sheikh Hamad bin Hamdan al Nahyan, a prominent member of the ruling royal family of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to a South China Morning Post (SCMP) article from last year, this awe-inspiring car is just one treasure in billionaire Sheikh Hamad’s extraordinary collection.

The news report further says that the billionaire Sheikh Hamad is obsessed with cars and has spent a lifetime amassing hundreds of rare and quirky automotive creations, including some that hold world records.

Since being shared on X, the video has received more than 19 million views and over 58K likes. Users couldn’t help but express their amazement, flooding the comments section with a barrage of incredulous remarks.

