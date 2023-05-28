Video of dog sitting on auto driver’s lap amid Bengaluru traffic wins hearts online

In a heartwarming gesture, an autorickshaw driver let a dog sit on his lap amid the worse Bengaluru traffic. A video of the same has gone viral and is winning hearts online.

Shared on Instagram by a user named Alka Pal, the now-viral video records a priceless moment of a dog resting on the lap of an auto driver while he was stuck in traffic.

The duo was stuck in the infamous Bengaluru traffic but accompanied each other during the monotonous wait. The man also wiped his canine’s face with a cloth and the sight was too cute to handle.

“Just a normal day in Bengaluru,” read the text in the clip.

Watch Video Here:

On being shared, the video has garnered more than 3.5 million views and tons of comments. Netizens couldn’t help but gush over the duo’s bond in the comment section.

One person wrote, “I pray this man gets whatever he wants. He won hearts” and another comment read, “And then people say adopting a dog is expensive!! Pocket doesn’t matter if you’ve got a heart to carry.”

A third user commented, “Add .. just pure love … He doesn’t care his owner has a car or auto .. Just pure affection” and a fourth person said, “Bro cracked the code for a happy life.”