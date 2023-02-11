Video of dog following the traffic rules goes viral: Watch

We use the road frequently and abide by the laws so that traffic moves smoothly, and the likelihood of an accident is low. Nevertheless, some people don’t give a damn about the regulations. This disrupts other travelers and increases the risk of accidents. But there is a glimpse of hope where people fall short. The viral video of a dog shows how.

The clip opens up with a dog waiting at the zebra crossing and only moves when the light turns red. The video showcases the dog following traffic rules to prevent mishaps. This incident is no less than a lesson for those who don’t follow the law which further leads to major accidents.

The clip was shared by a Twitter page named @cctv_idiots with a caption. The caption in the post reads,” They know.”

Watch the video here:

So far, the video has garnered tons of likes and comments. Highly impressed by the video, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

One user wrote,” Smart dog.” Another commented,” A dog smarter than a lot of humans.” A third comment read,” More civilized than humans.” A fourth wrote,” When he/she can follow the rules, why can’t humans.”

Also read: Video showing dog’s amazing way of balancing ball goes viral: Watch