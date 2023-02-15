Video of dog enjoying escalator ride goes viral: Watch

Every now and then, we all like to unwind and have some fun. We either attend a party or hang out with friends. Some people enjoy reading their favorite authors, while others enjoy going to amusement parks and love to ride the rides. But have you ever considered that animals may have their own way of unwinding? In light of it, a video of a dog enjoying escalator ride has gone viral online.

The video depicts a dog ascending an escalator. When it reaches the end, it runs to the staircase next to the escalator and, after reaching the ground he returns back to the escalator. The dog appears to enjoy for rides.

The clip was shared by a Twitter page named @ViralPosts with the caption. The caption in the post reads, “Having a good time!”

Take a moment to look at the video here:

The video was an instant hit since being shared online, the footage has garnered more than 90k views and 4k likes. Highly impressed by the video, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

One user wrote, “Every time in Twitter when we say offline Hehe he.” Another commented, “I do the same thing every time I go to the cinema. They have double escalators and I just go round and round for a bit. It’s the sort of thing I wasn’t allowed to do as a child. Nobody tells me off because I am an adult.” A third comment read, “Super.” A fourth wrote, “Time well spent.”

