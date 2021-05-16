Amid the Covid pandemic, the healthcare workers including doctors are leading the fight against the deadly novel coronavirus across the globe putting their lives in danger. They have been designated as ‘COVID Warriors’ for their selfless service.

Meanwhile, a video of a group of doctors dancing to the hit song Seeti Maar from the movie has gone viral on social media. The video has actress Disha Patani gushing over the moves of the doctors.

The short clip was shared on Instagram by Disha Patani’s fan clubs. In the video, doctors can be seen shaking their legs to a Mandolin instrumental cover of Seeti Maar in the corridor of a hospital. All the doctors can be seen wearing masks.

Impressed by the dance moves of the doctors, Disha Patani shared the video on her Instagram stories and said, “Wow! Our real heroes.” Since then, it has been going viral.

The video has garnered several likes and comments from the netizens.

