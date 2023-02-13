Video of cow on house roof goes viral: Watch

The internet is always flooded with videos of animals in the most bizarre situations, such as a dog becoming stuck under a car or a cat trying to squeeze through a tiny crack in a door. Seeing animals perform strange behaviors is getting more common, but seeing a cow on a house’s roof still makes you wonder how it happened.

The viral footage shows a cow on the roof of a barn. Everyone who watched this video had this same thought, but neither she nor anyone else has revealed how she got there or how she got down. Netizens feels that this cow has some unique superpowers that have appeared up there.

This unique clip was shared by a Twitter page named @buitengebieden with a caption. The caption in the post read,” So many questions.”

Take a moment to look at the video here:

The video was an instant hit as it went viral almost immediately after getting shared. So far, the video has garnered tons of likes and comments. Highly impressed by the video, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

One user wrote,” This cow jumped too far over from the moon.” Another commented,” Now that’s The Bill on the hill!” A third comment read,” Maybe he’s just getting into position to …Jump over the Moon…That’s what cows do…don’t they?” A fourth wrote,” What’s the saying ‘when cows fly.”