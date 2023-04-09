Video of couple hugging and kissing on Delhi metro goes viral, Twitter is divided

Delhi Metro has become a hot topic as every now and then there is a new video or reel from the train surfaces area. Many of these clips often go viral online. Now, yet another clip from the metro has created a stir for its controversial topic. Albeit being an old clip that has resurfaced online, people have shown a debatable reaction to it.

Shared on Twitter by a user named Richa Sharma, the video showcases a couple hugging and kissing in what seems to be a less crowded metro train. Shameful Viral Video from #Delhi After Patna Junction, Once all the passengers in the Delhi Metro train had to be embarrassed. Peaceful kissing Video shameless,” she captioned the video.

Watch Video Here:

The video has drawn a lot of attention and netizens are divided with different opinions. While some criticized the act inside the metro, many came out to support the couple and called it a normal act of PDA. They also rebuked the act of filming them without their consent.

Here’s how the Internet reacted:

Its okay till both are happy — Aquarian0602 (@766aa8065bf24b5) April 4, 2023

Perfect couple with lots of best wishes 💐 — Deb Bhowmick (@Joy_9791) April 4, 2023

Chill guys, it’s just PDA. — sean444 ☯⚛️ (@sean4_44) April 4, 2023

Videography is not allowed in metro… — Prayag Sharma (@ptprayagsharma) April 7, 2023

Kya metro me bachho aur bade budho ne chalna band kar diya ? Kya ye sab public place me hi jaruri hai? — Hridyesh Dixit (@hridyesh1980) April 7, 2023

Hello!!?? Whats wrong in this??? Look the other side if you cant stand them. Its their life. Whoever videod it…You have no business poking your nose. Shameful on your part !!! — Michael (@Michael63107934) April 7, 2023