Video of couple hugging and kissing on Delhi metro goes viral, Twitter is divided

A clip from the Delhi metro has resurfaced online and created a stir for its controversial content. It has left the Internet divided

Delhi Metro has become a hot topic as every now and then there is a new video or reel from the train surfaces area. Many of these clips often go viral online. Now, yet another clip from the metro has created a stir for its controversial topic. Albeit being an old clip that has resurfaced online, people have shown a debatable reaction to it.

Shared on Twitter by a user named Richa Sharma, the video showcases a couple hugging and kissing in what seems to be a less crowded metro train. Shameful Viral Video from #Delhi After Patna Junction, Once all the passengers in the Delhi Metro train had to be embarrassed. Peaceful kissing Video shameless,” she captioned the video.

Watch Video Here:

The video has drawn a lot of attention and netizens are divided with different opinions. While some criticized the act inside the metro, many came out to support the couple and called it a normal act of PDA. They also rebuked the act of filming them without their consent.

Here’s how the Internet reacted:

