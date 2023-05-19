Video of couple bathing while riding scooter goes viral, police to take action

In a bizarre incident, a couple in Maharashtra’s Ulhasnagar took a bath while riding a scooter. A video of the same has gone viral online and a police complaint has also been registered against the two for pulling such antic.

On being widely circulated on social media on Thursday, Twitter users tagged top police officials seeking registration of a case for such “nonsense in the name of entertainment,” said an official.

The incident took place on May 17 at a busy junction, said the user, under the handle ‘We Deserve Better Govt,’ who shared the clip on the microblogging site.

According to the Thane police, the matter has been forwarded to the local traffic police for further action.

“This is Ulhasnagar, is such nonsense allowed in the name of entertainment? This happened on the busy Ulhasnagar Sec-17 main signal. Request to take strict action including deletion of social media contents to avoid others doing more nonsense in public (sic)…”

@DGPMaharashtra @ThaneCityPolice

The post also tagged the Maharashtra Director General of Police. A case has been registered against the man and woman who featured in the video, said an Ulhasnagar police station official. Notably, Ulhasnagar and certain places of Maharashtra has been witnessing temperatures hovering close to 40 degree Celsius over the past few days.