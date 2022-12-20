Video of Christmas pageant featuring small children resurfaces, goes viral; Watch

Christmas is a festival where everyone gathers together to celebrate the nativity of Jesus Christ by performing the Christmas plays and sings the choir. In the light of it, a video has caught the internet‘s attention for a humorous reason.

The old video resurfaced yet again and became viral after it was shared on Twitter by a user named Buitengebieden on December 20.

A bunch of children can be seen in the video acting out the scene from Jesus Christ’s birth. The young kids were found sitting with mother Mary and newborn Jesus in a stable. However, one of them decided to symbolize baby Jesus by simply picking up a doll and started playing with it while the other kid who was present there snatched the doll and attempted to put it back in its original position.

The clip was posted with the caption Can’t stop laughing…

Take a look:

So far, the post has garnered more than 581.1k views and tons of comments. Impressed by this adorable video, netizens flocked to the comment sections with their reactions.

One user wrote,” The best part is the reaction of the adults you can hear in the audience. Best part of the show for them!.” Another commented,” Cute! surprised the whole set didn’t come crashing down towards the end.”

NB: This story has been written not to hurt anyone’s sentiment but rather to show the cute, innocent and adorable activity of the small children during the act.