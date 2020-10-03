butterfly sits on cute baby head viral video
Video of butterfly sitting on head of cute baby goes viral: Watch

By KalingaTV Bureau

A video of a butterfly sitting on the head of a cute baby has gone viral lately. As seen in the video the cute baby is sitting on the lap of a woman, most probably who should be his mother. Interestingly, the kid has worn a shirt that has printed with a number of butterflies.

A colourful butterfly sits on the head of the baby. This is not surely a fake one. The proof is the butterfly even spreads its wing for a couple of time flaunting the beauty of the wings.

Interesting thing is that the butterfly sits comfortably for about a minute. Towards the last part of the video as the baby nods its head the butterfly struggles to continue sitting on his head.

Rex Chapman shared the video on Twitter and captioned it, “This baby girl has butterflies on her shirt — and one on her head…”

Have a glimpse of the cute video.

