Video of boat on crystal clear water in Umngot river goes viral: Watch

Meghalaya is undoubtedly a nature lover’s heaven with its lush green meadows, crystal-clear rivers, pine-covered hills, breathtaking waterfalls, lakes, and towering forests. Social media is filled with pictures and videos displaying the state’s beauty. In light of it, a captivating video from Meghalaya’s cleanest river has surfaced online.

The video opens up with a woman riding in a boat on the bluish-green waves of Meghalaya’s crystal-clear waterbody, Umngot river. The breathtaking visual provides a false impression that the boat is soaring instead of floating.

This mesmerizing clip was shared by a user named Go Arunachal Pradesh on Twitter with a caption that reads,” Have you ever seen this Flying boat in India? Meghalaya,” the caption of the post read.”

Watch the video here:

Have you ever seen this Flying boat in India? Meghalaya 😍https://t.co/yWHSGjHp2h pic.twitter.com/wYG9TWLpSm — Go Arunachal Pradesh (@GoArunachal_) February 2, 2023

The video was an instant hit as it went viral almost immediately after getting shared. So far, the video has garnered tons of likes and comments. Highly impressed by the video, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

One user wrote,” Oh. My Jeepers. How is that happening, looks beautiful… Enjoy your day, my friend.” Another commented,” That’s about the clearest River I have ever seen. And in India wow.” A third comment read,” It doesn’t look real but if it is, the water must be crystal clear.” A fourth wrote,” At first, I thought it was unreal then I look for the place. What a surprise it’s true!! Awesome.”