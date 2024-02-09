Video of “Best Toilet Gadget” goes viral, Netizens react

In this Generation Z era, people spend most of time looking at the screens. Everyone carries a mobile phones or tablets to everywhere, even to toilet. However, there are chances of these mobile phones being dropped inside the toilet and it will be loss for the person carrying. In order to cope off this new technologies are being invented. In such an instance, a video of a virtual reality screen experience that one can partake in while inside a toilet is going viral over the internet.

The viral video has been shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) by user @3DVR3. The video has been accompanied with a caption that read, “With Vision Pro, you can relax and relieve yourself in your favorite space while wearing your clothes.” In the video, a user enters into the seemingly transparent toilet. Later, inside the toilet, a glass door transforming into a virtual screen resembling a Twitter page is seen. As the scrolls, the entire toilet walls morph into a colossal display, immersing him in an outdoor scene of mountains and hills.

The video has gone viral over the internet gaining over 14 million view, while 42 thousand X users have liked the viral clip.

The video has received a lot of comments. Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “You will live without a screen in front of you every second of your life. Probably longer.” Meanwhile, another person said, “Omg, this is actually brilliant. People can complain that it’s weird, but it’s more hygienic than anything you’re already doing. You’re not actually touching anything.”

Adding to the comment section, a third user wrote, “Basically, you are trying to experience pooping in public.” Another person wrote, “You can just immerse yourself in music or a movie while happily doing that thing.” A fifth person added, “Haha, that’s definitely one way to make your time in the bathroom more interesting!” Meanwhile, a sixth person wrote, “Does the poop drop down more gently when wearing Vision Pro? Does the accelerometer and gyroscope help in making things smoother? Asking for a geriatric friend who has trouble opening her bowels.”