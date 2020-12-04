Several videos are going viral on social media each day. Many of these videos are related to animals. At the same time, in some videos, these animals appear to give a better message to humans. One such video is becoming viral on social media these days. In this video, a baby elephant is seen playing with a Zebra. People are liking this video so much that it went viral in a few minutes.

This video has been shared by Indian Forest Service officer Sushant Nanda on his Twitter account. “Friendship has no survival value; rather it is one of those things that give value to survival,” he captioned the video while sharing it.

In this video of about 32 seconds, it is seen that a baby elephant is standing among the herd of zebras in the forest and baby zebra is also responding and playing like a friend.

Thousands of social media users have liked and shared the video on social media.

Watch Video here: