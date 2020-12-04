Video Of Baby Elephant Playing With Zebra Going Viral; Watch
Several videos are going viral on social media each day. Many of these videos are related to animals. At the same time, in some videos, these animals appear to give a better message to humans. One such video is becoming viral on social media these days. In this video, a baby elephant is seen playing with a Zebra. People are liking this video so much that it went viral in a few minutes.
This video has been shared by Indian Forest Service officer Sushant Nanda on his Twitter account. “Friendship has no survival value; rather it is one of those things that give value to survival,” he captioned the video while sharing it.
In this video of about 32 seconds, it is seen that a baby elephant is standing among the herd of zebras in the forest and baby zebra is also responding and playing like a friend.
Thousands of social media users have liked and shared the video on social media.
Watch Video here:
Friendship has no survival value; rather it is one of those things that give value to survival💕 pic.twitter.com/XvFY8HsbLN
— Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) December 2, 2020