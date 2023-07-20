Video of a Folk singer performing with a gun in hand leaves internet stunned

A recent video that has gone viral on the internet shows the performance of a folk artist. The twist here is that the folk singer was seen performing with a gun! Pakistani actor singer Ali Zafar took to his Twitter handle to share a video of the folk singer using a gun as his instrument in his performance.

The video opens up to show the folk artist performing for a huge gathering, whilst holding a gun in his hands. As he proceeds with his music, he simultaneously keeps on firing the gun, creating a literal striking performance. In the video, it can be seen that the rifle got jammed amid his performance. The artist cleaned the rifled and starting firing again, as he continued to sing into the microphone.

Sharing the video on his official Twitter handle, Ali Zafar dared netizens to tag the person and criticize his video. Take a look at the video here:

Dare you to tag him and criticise his singing. pic.twitter.com/eJ9cHJNwgC — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) July 14, 2023

The video of the folk artist performing with a gun was quick to grab attention online. Upon being shared on July 14, the video ha garnered around 400k views and several comments. People tagged their friends and dropped their hilarious reactions on the post. While one user said, “It’s not about singing, it’s the MUSIC”, another wrote saying that this singer’s songs are never going to be a flop; all credits to his music.