Watch: Viral video of chameleon changing colors five times in 45 seconds

While chameleons are well known for their ability to camouflage themselves into their surroundings, a recent video of a chameleon changing its colors five times within a matter of seconds has gone viral and has been doing rounds on social media. In the 45-second clip, one can see the chameleon changing its colors numerous times, as it climbs up a plastic straw of different colors. As the chameleon moves upwards, it changes its color according to the color of the straw.

The video was shared on Twitter, by a handle named ‘TheFigen_’. The video post came along with a caption that read, ‘He is changing his colors like a politician.’

Have a look at the video here:

The video was shared on the 16th of November and has garnered nearly 70 Lakh views ever since. Over 3 Lakh people have liked the video while nearly 45,000 have retweeted it. A lot of people found the clip to be interesting and fascinating. The video also received comments in great numbers where people expressed their interest in and opinion about it. One Twitter user commented, “I wonder why atheists still don’t believe in God,” while another one said, “What is its real color after all?”