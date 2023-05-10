Video of 2-year-old boy motivating his mother to go to work goes viral

Advertisement

Ah, Mondays! That one day of the week that can bring even the happiest person down. After having fun on the weekend, more than half of the people fall ill in the name of going to work the next day. If you can’t get over your weekend hangover and get to work, then this viral video is for you. This video is too cute to miss, where you can witness the cuteness of a toddler motivating her mother to go to the office on Monday.

In the viral, you can see a 2-year-old boy consoling her mother and motivating her to go to the office, while her mother can be seen whining about not wanting to go to work. The toddler is continuously seen patting her mother’s head and saying “chup ho jao, office toh jaana hi padta hai” in a sweet manner to convince her.

The video was posted on Instagram on the little boy’s account, Yuvi Bhardwaj. The clip is so cute that you will want to keep watching it repeatedly.

Here’s the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuvansh Bhardwaj (@yuvi_bhardwaj23)

The clip is becoming viral on the internet and has received over 7.8 million views, with cute responses in the comment section. One user wrote, “Badhai ho HR paida huya hai.” “BTS: Yesterday he was denying to go to school and his mom said the same thing “beta school to jana hi padta h,” a lady wrote.

A third user commented, “I need this kind of emotional support in my life.” “Bete aise na bol….fir yahi emotional support tujhe waapis milegi jb tu school jaane ke liye mna krega,” worte a fourth user.