Video of 2 men drinking tea while being arrested will make you go ROFL

Tea is an emotion for chai lovers in India. Indians and their love for tea is undeniable. Now, a hilarious video of two men still holding their tea cups even as they are being arrested will prove that tea is indeed an emotion.

The video of the two men holding their tea cups and still drinking tea while being arrested and escorted to a police van proves that chai is way more than just a regular beverage.

Watch the hilarious video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tube indian 💀🇮🇳 (@tube.indian)

In the viral video, we can see two policemen arresting two men. Interestingly, the two are still holding their tea cups. Yes, even as the cops took them to the police vehicle, they were seen carefully holding tea cups during the arrest.

What’s more hilarious is that one of the man attempts to take a sip from the tea as they approach the van, even as one of the police officer had gripped his hand. However, the second person walking behind is seen calmly sipping hot tea without breaking into a sweat, apparently.

The reason of their arrest is yet to be known. But, the hilarious video is being loved by social media users. Originally shared on a popular Instagram meme page, the video has got more than 1.7 million views.

Later, it was shared on Twitter by IPS officer Ankita Sharma. She tweeted the video and her caption read, “Ye hum hain, ye humari chai hai, baaki baad me dekhenge (This is me, this is my tea, rest will see later).”

In another tweet she wrote, “What I liked about the cops is they are not even throwing their cups, and letting them drink chai, how sensitive.”

Ankita Sharma’s post received lots of love and comments.

Have a look at some of the best comments below:

Ye bhi shi h😜. Only a true “Chai Lover” can understand the feeling. 😍🙏 — Raju Verma🇮🇳 (@irajuverma) May 28, 2021