Veiled woman’s English proficiency leaves IAS officer in shock, Watch

Don’t judge a book by its cover just got true. A woman in traditional Rajputana dress and veil stunned everyone recently with her proficiency in English speaking. The chief guest of the event IAS Tina Dabi couldn’t stop appreciating the woman. The video went viral after being posted to social media.

In the viral video, Sonu Kanwar, the woman sarpanch (village head) is seen standing on the podium in traditional Rajasthani attire. She started her speech by saying “I am glad to be part of this day. First of all, I welcome our collector Tina ma’am. Being a woman, it’s an honor to welcome Tina ma’am,” and continued delivering a speech on water conservation.

Nobody had expected such fluent English from a village woman. Her excellent command of speaking English has surprised everyone present there. Even IAS Dabi couldn’t stop herself from clapping amidst her speech. The smile on her face expressed that how proud she was of Kanwar. This video is a shining example of empowering woman through education.

The video was shared by the account named @KailashSodha_9 on the popular social platform X. Many people has appreciated her for her amazing skills in the comment section.

A comment reads “Our country needs educated leaders. If we have educated leaders then the country will progress.”

Another user wrote “This is the strength of our today women of our nation.” Another user commented, “Indian women have great talents and wisdom.”

Reportedly Kanwar is the present village head of Jaliapa village located in Barmer tehsil of Barmer district in Rajasthan.

WATCH the viral video here: