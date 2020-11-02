Vegetable seller issued 2 meter long challan for Rs.42, 500 for multiple traffic violations

A vegetable seller was issued with a 2 meter long challan for Rs. 42, 500 in Bengaluru for multiple traffic violations. As the cost of the scooter he was riding was too less than the penalty he reportedly left behind the vehicle.

As per reports, 30 year old Arun Kumar from Madiwala area in Bengaluru was caught by Sub Inspector Shivaraj Kumar Angadi and his team, who had been deployed at the station junction. The apprehended Kumar when he was riding his scooter without wearing a helmet.

Traffic Police stopped him and entered his details online to check his past history. Shockingly, the cops found that he had committed 77 violations for which the fine he would have to pay totalled Rs. 42, 500.

Kumar informed that the fine amount was much more as compared to the cost of the scooter. He had purchased the second hand scooter last year.