Vatican City: World’s only country without a jail

Vatican City, the smallest sovereign state in the world, has made headlines once again for its unique approach to justice and law enforcement. With an area of just 0.44 square kilometers and a population of around 800-900, this tiny country has managed to achieve something remarkable – a crime-free society with no permanent prisons.

According to reports, Vatican City has no permanent prisons, and instead relies on a few pre-trial detention centers that are used for a very limited period. If a person commits a crime or is suspected of committing a crime, they are sent to an Italian prison, as part of an agreement with the Italian government.

The Vatican’s unique model is attributed to its small population, controlled access, and strict religious and social discipline. The country’s security system is highly effective, with Swiss Guards and other security personnel stationed to protect religious and political places and prevent any unusual activities.

The result is a society with negligible crime, where petty crimes like theft and assault are extremely rare. When minor crimes do occur, the perpetrators are transferred to the Italian justice system, ensuring that law and order are maintained without the need for a prison system.

Vatican City’s approach to justice is a testament to the power of community, discipline, and effective security measures. While it may not be possible for larger countries to replicate this model, it serves as an inspiration for societies around the world to strive for a safer and more harmonious future.