Valet driver collides two Lamborghinis into each other: Watch viral video

Parking a car can be nerve-racking for some people, especially if the automobile is pricey and not your own. In light of it, an incident has taken place recently where a valet driver in Australia committed a huge mistake when he collided a million-dollar Lamborghini with another Lamborghini as he was driving the vehicles into the hotel parking area. The video of the same has gone viral on social media.

This terrifying event took place at Crown Resorts in Perth. In the video, the two Lamborghini Aventador Ultimates were accidentally totaled by a valet driver. The driver in the clip appears to have overestimated the Lamborghini’s power while attempting to park. In the viral footage, he can be seen trying to comprehend his own huge mistake while sitting behind the wheel in shock.

The clip was shared by an Instagram user named craigjonesbjj with a caption that reads, “They crashed our rentals.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Craig Jones (@craigjonesbjj)

The video was an instant hit as it went viral almost immediately after getting shared. So far, the video has garnered tons of likes and comments. Highly impressed by the video, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

One user wrote, “This guy pulled off the impossible! He didn’t just crash a Lambo. He actually crashed a Lamborghini while driving a Lamborghini.” Another commented, “It’s sad to see a Lambo get crashed but worse when you crash it into another Lambo.” A third comment read, “As someone who was a valet manager. This is the exact reason I was the only person to move exotic cars five feet forward. They were always left on the drive. That claim is going to be a massive insurance hit. ”