US youtuber says Indian food has ‘ruined’ other cuisines for him, watch

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It seems the Indian food experience has spoiled at least one YouTuber from the United States for other foods. The “World’s Greatest Snack Detective”, Ed Nathanson, posted an Instagram Reel in which he described his love of Indian food.

He said finding Indian cuisine five years ago changed the way he looked at food. Nathanson also called Indian food a “problem” since it had dulled his enjoyment of other cuisines.

He recounted how, after eating it for the first time, he felt as though “the heavens opened,” because of how flavorful it was.

Nathanson then contrasted Indian cuisine with the simplicity he perceived in other food traditions, jokes about dozens of spices functioning together as opposed to some American fare that “might have to get by on just a smear of garlic aioli.”

His food predilections seem to have shifted too; a “hardcore carnivore,” he now readily orders vegetarian dishes after Indian food.

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He closed out his humorous lament to other cuisines with an encouragement to “do better,” telling Indian food to just keep doing what it’s doing.

Indian viewers of the video, for their part, encouraged Nathanson to consider visiting India to broaden his exposure to the diversity of regional Indian cuisine, with several viewers pointing out that he has likely only just scratched the surface of what Indian food has to offer.

Watch the video here:

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