US Woman Goes For COVID-19 Vaccination In Her Wedding Dress

Everyone dreams of a grand wedding and a celebration with their loved ones. But, recently a woman made heads turn at a clinic after she went to get the COVID-19 vaccine, wearing her wedding gown. The picture of her getting the jab in her wedding dress is going viral on social media now.

The woman has been identified as Sarah Studley and the incident has been reported from Baltimore in United States of America (USA).

According to reports, Sarah was supposed to get married in a grand ceremony at Balboa Park in San Diego, California. Unfortunately, her dream wedding got cancelled due to the COVID-19 guidelines which forbade huge marriages and religious gatherings.

Sarah was disheartened as she had planned a lavish marriage reception party after the wedding. However, her dreams were shattered and her marriage happened in a private manner only in the presence of a few close relatives and guests.

So, Sarah decided to wear her wedding gown while going to get COVID-19 vaccine.

It made headlines after the University of Maryland Medical System posted pictures of Sarah from the clinic. The caption read, “Here comes the bride…to get her vaccination at M&T Bank Stadium Mass Vaccination Site! Rather than let the beautiful gown for her pandemic-cancelled wedding reception just hang in her closet, Sarah Studley wore it to get vaccinated.”

— University of Maryland Medical System (@umms) April 12, 2021

Netizens cannot keep calm seeing the adorable pictures and posted comments, likes and shared the picture.