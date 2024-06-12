US woman gets duped in Jaipur for buying fake jewellery worth Rs 300 for Rs 6 crore

Jaipur: A woman from the US got duped by a shop owner in Jaipur for buying fake jewellery worth Rs 300 for Rs 6 crore.

The woman, identified as Cherish, bought the silver jewellery with gold polish from a shop at Johri Bazaar in Jaipur, Rajasthan. She came in contact with the accused shop owner via social media platform Instagram in 2022.

Reportedly, when the jewellery was displayed at an exhibition in the US in April this year, it turned out to be fake.

Following this, Cherish came to India and confronted the shop owner, identified as Gaurav Soni. But he dismissed her allegations. After this, the woman filed a police complaint in Jaipur. She also sought help from the US embassy, which has urged the Jaipur Police to investigate the matter.

Based on the complaint, the police have initiated a probe into the matter. The cops are presently in search of the accused and his father Rajendra Soni, as both are absconding.

Reportedly, a special team has been formed to nab the accused, and further investigation is underway. More details are awaited.