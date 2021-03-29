A video of members of the US Navy singing popular Bollywood song ‘Yeh Jo Desh Hai Tera’ at a dinner meeting between US Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Michael M Gilday and India’s Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu has gone viral on social media.

In the 1.30 minute video, a group of US Navy members clad in their uniform and equipped with musical instruments was seen singing the Yeh Jo Desh Hai Tera from the film Swades.

The video was shared by India’s Ambassador in US Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Twitter.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Sandhu tweeted, “This is a friendship bond that cannot be broken ever.’ US Navy singing a popular Hindi tune @USNavyCNO’s dinner last night!.”

Watch the video here:

‘ये वो बंधन है जो कभी टूट नहीं सकता! This is a friendship bond that cannot be broken ever.’ 🇮🇳🇺🇸 US Navy singing a popular Hindi tune @USNavyCNO ‘s dinner last night! pic.twitter.com/hfzXsg0cAr — Taranjit Singh Sandhu (@SandhuTaranjitS) March 27, 2021

The song was originally composed and sung by AR Rahman for the film Swades, which was released in 2004.

The viral video has garnered more than 294k views and over 22k likes on the microblogging site.

US Navy also extended wishes on the occasion of Holi and shared the video and tweeted, “The @usnavyband Sea Chanters share a song of happiness and love at a small performance for the @USNavyCNO and the Ambassador of India to the United States, @SandhuTaranjitS. The Navy Band has been connecting the @USNavy to our partner nations since 1925! #HappyHoli.”

🇺🇸🇮🇳 The @usnavyband Sea Chanters share a song of happiness and love at a small performance for the @USNavyCNO and the Ambassador of India to the United States, @SandhuTaranjitS. The Navy Band has been connecting the @USNavy to our partner nations since 1925! #HappyHoli https://t.co/2VYPhB3t5S — U.S. Navy Band (@usnavyband) March 28, 2021

In reply, Sandhu also thanked the US CNO Admiral Gilday for hosting a “wonderful evening”. Sandhu wrote, “The Navy Band has been connecting the @USNavy to our partner nations since 1925! #HappyHoli.”