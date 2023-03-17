US man cuts out woman’s heart and cooks it for family, kills them later

In a gruesome incident, a man has been sentenced to life in prison in the US’s Oklahoma state after killing three people, including a woman whose heart was cut from her body, weeks after being released from prison as part of a mass commutation effort.

According to a report in the Independent, Lawrence Paul Anderson, 44, was jailed after he pleaded guilty to murdering Andrea Blankenship, Leon Pye, and four-year-old Kaeos Yates in Oklahoma in 2021.

Anderson was sentenced to life without parole as part of a plea deal in which prosecutor Jason Hicks dropped his plan to seek the death penalty at the request of the victim’s family.

Investigators said, Anderson broke into the home of Andres Lynn Blankenship, 41, fatally stabbed her, cut out her heart, and took it to his uncle and aunt, Leon Pye and Delsie Pye.

Anderson then cooked the organ with potatoes and tried to serve the heart to the Pyes, then fatally stabbed Leon Pye, 67, and his 4-year-old granddaughter, Kaeos Yates, and wounded his aunt, Delsie Pye, authorities said.

Lawrence has been sentenced to five consecutive life sentences after pleading guilty to murder, assault, and maiming.

Prior to committing the crime, Anderson had been released from prison less than a month earlier. He received a 20-year prison term in 2017 for violating a drug case’s probation. After serving a little more than three years in prison, he was granted early release.