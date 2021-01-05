US Man And His Son’s Dance To Bollywood Song Breaking The Internet; Watch Viral Video

There is no doubt that you might have come across foreigners’ love for Bollywood songs several times. While some of them are either singing Hindi film songs, some of them even are seen shaking their legs to the Hindi songs. At a time they are going viral on social media platforms. One such video where a US man is seen dancing to a Bollywood song along with his son is now breaking the internet.

The US resident has been identified as Ricky L Pond. In a video shared by Ricky himself on his Instagram, he is seen dancing to the 1951 song O Betaji O Babuji (Qismat Ki Hawa Kabhi Naram) from Bollywood Albela.

The father-son duos are seen performing with all their energy and enthusiasm. Their dance video is getting a lot of appreciation and comments. While some of the social media users are liking their dance, some are seen liking their costumes.

Watch the viral video of Ricky L Pond and his son here:

This is not the first time that the American danced in a Hindi song. Earlier also he had made the headline for dancing in Hrithik Roshan’s 2019 hit song Ghungroo from War movie.