US dancing dad Ricky Pond is back with Vicky Kaushal’s Obsessed song, impresses desi Internet

While promoting his film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Sara Ali Khan, actor Vicky Kaushal recreated his popular dance routine on the song Obsessed by Riar Saab and Abhijay Sharma on fans request. Later, the video of the same went viral because of his effortless dance moves and infectious expressions. Ever since then the song and Vicky’s steps became the new viral on Instagram and other social media platforms as many took to their accounts to share themselves reenacting the moves. US dancing dad, popular for videos of himself dancing on several Bollywood tracks, has also left no stones unturned as he grooved to the peppy track.

He even recorded the entire routine and posted it on his Instagram account. And netizens are in love with his moves.

“So many of you were obsessed with getting me to do here’s My recreation of Vicky Kaushal viral ‘Obsessed’ dance and I hope you’re obsessed! Please Help me tag those that need to see this @vickykaushal09,” reads the caption of the video shared on Instagram.

So far, the clip has garnered more than 1.9 lakh views and tons of comments. Desi Internet users took to the comment section to praise Ricky. One person wrote, “That’s crazy. Love from India.” Another added, “Wow! You did it so well Ricky” and another commented, “Omg, you just made my day.”