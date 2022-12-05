US Cult leader marries 20 women including his own teenage daughter, arrested

In a bizarre incident, a US-based man who claims to be a ‘prophet’ has married more than 20 women, including his own daughter.

Samuel Rappylee Bateman, has been accused of marrying young girls mostly under the age of 15, according to FBI reports.

The 46-year-old was the cult leader of a small polygamist group known as the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS).

Reportedly, Bateman started proclaiming himself a ‘prophet’ after assuming to have control over a small group of followers in 2019. Later, he declared his desire to marry his own teenage daughter.

The FBI reports allege that the cult leader married up to 20 women ‘many of whom are minors, mostly under the age of 15’.

Bateman is now locked up in an Arizona jail after the FBI raided at both of his properties in Colorado City.

According to the reports, the federal agents have been collecting evidence of the polygamist’s underage marriages and sexual relations between adults from his residences, since September 2022.

Police arrested Bateman in September this year, with charges of transporting girls across state lines. Although the accused has yet not been charged with sexual abuse, the FBI claims to have enough evidence that proves that he was transporting minors between Arizona, Utah, Nevada, and Nebraska.

Bateman’s SUV was stopped, and two women were rescued from the vehicle. Following this, the polygamist was arrested and charged locally with three counts of child abuse, revealed official documents.

Later, he got bail but was arrested again for other charges following the raids conducted at his residences.