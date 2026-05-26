UP woman catches daughter-in-law while eloping with boyfriend, watch what happens next

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A dramatic video from Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district is rapidly going viral on social media, showing a shocking family confrontation unfolding in the middle of a crowded public area.

The clip has triggered a flood of reactions online and shared widely across Instagram and X.

According to reports, the incident is linked to an alleged extramarital affair involving a married woman and another man. The woman had eloped with her lover but before the two could board a bus and escape, family members of the woman arrived at the spot and caught them red-handed.

As seen in the video, the woman’s mother-in-law is repeatedly beating the alleged lover with a slipper in full public view while the husband appears to stop his wife from stepping in and protecting her lover.

The video has now become a major subject of discussion online, with social media users reacting with memes, jokes and debates over the public confrontation.

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Police were reportedly informed, though those involved had left before the arrival of cops on the spot.

Watch the video here:

सास ने बहू के प्रेमी को चप्पलों से पीटा, 2 मिनट में 51 बार मारा ललितपुर में बस स्टैंड पर सोमवार को हाईवोल्टेज ड्रामा हुआ। यहां एक सास ने अपनी बहू को उसके प्रेमी के साथ पकड़ लिया। पहले तो दोनों में विवाद हुआ। इसके बाद सास ने अपने चप्पल उतारकर प्रेमी को पीटना शुरू कर दिया।… pic.twitter.com/HgBdjVzu5T — Srishti Vishwakarma (@Srishtivishwak4) May 25, 2026