UP teacher gives ‘love letter’ to class VIII student, asks to tear after reading

New Delhi: A 47 year old teacher allegedly gave a ‘love letter’ to a VIII class student of the school at a government primary school in Uttar Pradesh. The parents of the minor girl student lodged a complaint at the police station in this connection.

As per reports, the letter was allegedly given to the girl on December 30, just ahead of the winter vacation. The basic education department has been asked to conduct an inquiry and share the report to the Police.

Reportedly, the teacher allegedly wrote in the said letter that after reading the same the girl should tear it, so that nobody can know about it.