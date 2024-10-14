UP minister’s shocking statement: cleaning cowshed can cure cancer

Uttar Pradesh: A Minister from Uttar Pradesh have claimed that lying in a cowshed can cure cancer while stroking a cow’s back can lower blood pressure. In a shocking revelation, Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Singh Gangwar claimed about the health benefits of interacting with cows.

According to him, lying in a cowshed and cleaning it can supposedly cure cancer, while simply petting a cow’s back every morning and evening can lower blood pressure to the point where medication dosage can be cut in half within 10 days of petting cows. He made these remarks during the inauguration of the Kanha Gaushala in Nougawa Pakadiya, Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP leader also advised blood pressure patients to stroke a cow’s back twice a day, assuring that this would reduce their medication dosage from 20 mg to 10 mg within 10 days.

“If there is a blood pressure patient, there are cows here. The person should stroke a cow on its back every morning and evening and serve it. If the person is taking a 20 mg dose of blood pressure medicine, it will come down to 10 mg within 10 days,” Gangwar told the gathering.

Additionally he said, “If a cancer patient starts cleaning a cowshed and lying there regularly, even cancer can be cured.”

He also stated that burning cow dung cakes can repel mosquitoes, everything that a cow produces can be useful in some way.

Not only this, he also urged Muslims to come to the cowshed on Eid and make the vermicelli in cow’s milk on Eid.

Gangwar often makes headlines for his bold statements, including criticizing former BJP MP Varun Gandhi. He had contested the 2012 assembly election on a BSP ticket but lost. He joined the BJP in 2017 and won from the Pilibhit seat. He again won the election in 2022 and was made a minister.