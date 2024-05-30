UP cop saves monkey who fainted due to extreme heatwave, WATCH

The ill effects of the ongoing heatwave is not only impacting human beings but also the animals and the environment. In Meerut of Uttar Pradesh, a head constable at Chhatari police station Vikas Tomar saved a baby monkey’s life by giving CPR. The baby monkey fainted because of dehydration due to heat stroke.

The video of the cop giving CPR to the monkey and the video got viral on social media. According to a local reports, a monkey fell from a tree and fainted. Several monkeys gathered around, making it very difficult to rescue the baby.

The UP cop saved monkey baby and explained that they were trained to handle emergencies and, because the bodies of humans and monkeys are very similar. He tried to revive the monkey while his colleagues protected him from the agitated troupe.

He said he pumped the monkey’s chest for almost 45 minutes, intermittently rubbing and pouring small amounts of water into its mouth, and finally the monkey revived. He also added that the monkey now comes to the police station daily and he is happy to see it playing.

One of the police member said that the monkey suffered a heat stroke and fainted due to dehydration. He noted that timely help saved its life, and after it became conscious, later the vet administered an antibiotic. The video of UP cop saving monkey baby has garnered huge praise and has been widely shared on social media.

Watch The Video Here: