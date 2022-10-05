Unusual love story: 18-year-old girl marries 78-year-old man after 3 years of courtship

A unusual love story between a 18 year old and 78 year old has surfaced online, and is sure to leave you furrowing your brows.

The 18-year-old Halima Abdullah met 78-year-old Rashad Mangakop for the first time at a dinner party. The couple are residents of the Philippines, and according to the reports, marriages with huge age gaps are quite common here.

After their first meeting at the wedding, both Halima and Rashad started dating and were in a relationship for three years. Little did they know that they would come so close to each other in no time. As per a report published in ‘The Mirror,’ the families of both also agreed to their relationship.

There is a 60 years age difference between the bride and the groom. The couple claimed to have never fallen in love with anyone before. Their relatives say that both of them fell in love with each other in no time.

Reportedly, the girl fell for the man, and because he was unmarried till now-the bride’s family also agreed to their decision of getting married.

Their love story is becoming increasingly viral on social media. After marriage, the couple desire to start their family as soon as possible. The couple got married according to Islamic customs.