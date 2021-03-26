The king of the jungle, lion is a ferocious animal which always on the hunt. However, an adorable video of a lion patting and playing with a duck will make you believe that even animals have soft hearts.

The video shared by Indian Forest Official Susanta Nanda is winning hearts online. In the video, the lion can be seen lovingly patting a duck in a pond. The big cat seems to be trying to assist the duck who has reached the dead-end of the pond.

Sharing the video, Nanda captioned, ‘How many of you had thought that such a large carnivore has a soft heart? They are wild. But not savages. Respect & adore them. They kill to survive & only when provoked.”

How many of you had thought that such large carnivores has a soft heart? They are wild. But not savages. Respect & adore them. They kill to survive & only when provoked. pic.twitter.com/RwoJ1z1Hjc — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 25, 2021

The 14-second long video has been receiving loads of love and comments on Twitter. It has already been viewed over 23 thousand times and social media users cannot stop themselves from sharing it on other social media platforms, making it viral.