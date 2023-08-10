Uninvited bear crashes wedding reception, eats dessert

A unique wedding crasher stole the spotlight at a wedding reception in Colorado. Brandon Martinez and Cailyn McRossie-Martinez’s special day took an unexpected twist when a bear made a surprise appearance and helped itself to the dessert table, devouring all the sweet treats.

Brandon Martinez and Cailyn McRossie-Martinez tied the knot in Boulder County, Colorado, amidst a rainy backdrop. However, it was an uninvited guest that left a lasting memory. A bear boldly crashed their wedding reception by making its way to the dessert table, indulging in all the delectable confections.

Cailyn shared amusing snapshots of the incident on her Facebook page, humorously captioning them with, “Then a bear ate our dessert bar.” The couple, who have been together since high school, had to accommodate an additional “guest” – the bear – as part of their celebrations.

Reflecting on the unexpected turn of events, Mr. Martinez shared with ABC News, “It’s not too often you go into your dessert table and see a bear crashing it, eating all of it.” Fortunately, security acted swiftly to scare off the bear, ensuring that no harm came to anyone present.

Regrettably, the couple missed out on enjoying their favored desserts – lemon bars and cannolis. However, their story quickly gained traction on social media, attracting numerous likes and comments. A lighthearted comment from a Facebook user read, “If I had been walking in there, you’d have to scrape me off the ceiling. I’m so glad I already had my piece of cheesecake.” Cailyn responded with a humorous touch, stating, “No dessert for us! Haha!”