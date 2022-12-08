Unfortunate! Man electrocuted as live wire touches his head on Kharagpur railway platform; Watch viral video

In a shocking accident, caught on CCTV, a man got electrocuted after a live wire fell on him. The incident took place on a platform at the Kharagput railway station in West Bengal.

Reportedly, the man, a travelling ticket cexaminer (TTE), received burn injuries after he was electrocuted by a live wire that fell on him while he was standing on the platform.

Meanwhile, the ticket checker is out of danger now. However, he did receive burn injuries and is undergoing treatment at the Kharagpur railway hospital.

The horrifying incident was caught on CCTV camera, and it is doing rounds on social media.

The clip shows the TTE, identified as Sujan Singh Sardar, speaking to someone on the platform with his back facing the tracks. Out of the blue, a live wire comes hanging loose from behind and touches him.

Sujan Singh instantly collapses to the ground in a motionless state, with his head down. Soon after, railway officials rushed to the spot to rescue him.

It is suspected that the wire might have snapped after coming in contact with another live wire. A probe in this matter has been taken up to find the actual cause of the incident, said senior DCM Kharagpur Rajesh Kumar, as reported by TOI.

Watch viral video:

