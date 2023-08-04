Unconventional ‘Ulta Scooter’ modification leaves internet confused, Watch

In a bizarre video that has gone viral on social media, a man from Indonesia has left netizens perplexed by his unique modification to a scooter.

A’raff Abdurahman, a daring individual from Indonesia, has turned heads by making an unusual alteration to his scooter. Instead of the customary modifications, like adding fancy features or changing the bike seats, A’raff decided to completely redefine the physical dynamics of his two-wheeler.

The most attention-grabbing aspect of the modification is the relocation of the scooty handle. Rather than the conventional position in front of the rider has mounted the handle below the vehicle’s front seat. This unconventional setup has created a rather puzzling sight for onlookers.

In the video, A’raff can be seen squeezing himself into the narrow space between the seat and the handle. He courageously takes on the challenge of navigating busy roads with this peculiar riding position. Onlookers were stunned and recorded the extraordinary scene, expressing a mix of shock and disbelief. The video quickly gained traction on social media platforms, sparking a wave of reactions from users.