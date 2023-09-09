Uncle’s viral beach dance video sparks online frenzy, Netizens call him “Sasta Deepak Kalal”

In a viral video that has taken the internet by storm, Damandeep Singh Chaudhary, an individual often mistaken for Kripal Singh, the son of a Supreme Court judge, has become an overnight sensation for his entertaining beachside dance. The video features Chaudhary grooving to Urmila Matondkar’s popular song, “Aaiye Aa Jaiye” from the film “Lajja,” and has captured the hearts of netizens worldwide.

The video shows Damandeep Singh Chaudhary, reportedly the co-founder of Runway Lifestyle talent agency, showcasing his dance moves amidst the picturesque backdrop of a beach and the rhythmic waves of the sea. His spirited performance has left viewers entertained and eager to share the clip with friends and followers on social media platforms.

‘Sasta’ Deepak Kalal? Chaudhary’s attire during the dance performance has raised eyebrows and sparked humorous comparisons online. He is seen wearing what social media users are humorously calling a “men’s bikini,” adding a comical element to the video. Some even likened him to another viral sensation, Deepak Kalal.

Social media platforms are abuzz with reactions to Damandeep Singh Chaudhary’s viral beach dance video. Netizens couldn’t contain their amusement, with one Instagram user commenting, “Mardon ki bikini mei dhamaka machate hue uncle (laughing emoji).” Another user praised his performance, saying, “Uncle ji superb dance…ap acha ker rahe h …agar koi khush h apne ap m to use khush rehne do..” Yet another netizen playfully referred to him as “Deepak Kalal from Amazon.”