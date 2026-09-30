Ultrasound scares little girl into quitting junk food, watch how

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A father’s bizarre effort to prevent his daughter from eating junk food has gone viral after footage emerged of him doing a fake ultrasound on her belly.

In the video shared by Instagram user Archana Singh, the father appears to be holding a computer mouse plugged into a laptop. He then holds the mouse to his daughter’s stomach and sways it back and forth while the screen reads worms in her stomach.

The young kid is clearly scared and actually begins to cry before hugging her mom. She later vows to eliminate junk food from her diet.

Archana Singh shared the video saying, “A father’s fake ultrasound cured her daughter’s junk food habit in one go.”

Users online were quick to take sides in the clip’s debate. For some, the prank was a strange and perhaps effective way to get children away from eating junk food. For others, it was more about whether scaring a kid was appropriate in such a situation.

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One user commented, “Making your child cry is funny to you? As if you don’t have complete control over what she eats.”

In contrary, another user wrote, “What a brilliant idea. My mum told me that I would start growing a second thumb if I didn’t stop sucking my thumb. It worked.”