Ukrainian couple handcuffs together for 123 days to save relationship, break-up on National Television

In a bizarre incident, a young Ukrainian couple handcuffed together to save their on and off relationship only to break up after 123 days. The Ukrainian couple Alexandr Kudlay and Viktoria Pustovitova have broke up on national TV.

The lovely couple grabbed eyeballs after they decided to handcuff themselves together on Valentine’s Day. The young couple from the eastern city of Kharkiv took the step to save their relationship.

Throughout the 123 days, the couple did everything together, from grocery shopping to cigarette breaks. They took turns to use the bathroom and take showers. However, things did not go as expected for them.

Failing to continue handcuffed, the couple ditched the handcuffs and broke up after 123 days. Pustovitova, who initially resisted the handcuff idea, shed tears as she discussed the latest break-up.

“I think it will be a good lesson for us, for other Ukrainian couples and couples abroad not to repeat what we have done,” she told Reuters in an interview in Kyiv.

Pustovitova said personal space is what she missed most, although she also felt her boyfriend did not pay her enough attention while they were chained together.

“We stayed together all day, I did not receive any attention from Alexandr because we were constantly together. He did not tell me: ‘I miss you’, while I would like to hear that,” said the 29-year-old beautician.

On the other hand, Kudlay said the cuffs helped him understand that they were not “like-minded people”.

“We are not on the same wavelength, we are totally different,” the 33-year-old car salesman said. The couple plan to sell the handcuffs in an online auction and donate part of the money to charity.