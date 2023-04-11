UK dog treated for alcohol addiction after owner dies

In a rare case, a dog has been treated for alcohol addiction by animal rescue workers in Devon, becoming the first canine to be treated for intoxication. According to Newsweek, the two-year-old Labrador cross named Coco along with another dog handed over to the Woodside Animal Rescue Trust in Plymouth after the death of their owner. They became addicted to alcohol as his owner had a habit of leaving his drink out before going to sleep.

According to the Facebook page, both canines needed emergency care shortly after arriving at the facility because they were having fits. One of the dogs passed away despite their best efforts.

On the other hand, Coco began his long path to recovery when he was treated for alcoholism. The dog spent four weeks sedated to help ease his withdrawal symptoms and reduce the risk of further fits.

In a Facebook post, Woodside Animal Welfare Trust sought a new home for Coco and narrated what transpired. ”Canine alcohol withdrawal, a first for us. We would like to introduce you to the newest member of Dunroamin Special Care Unit, a lovely boy called Coco. Coco has been with us for over a month and has required intensive care since arriving. His story is a tragic one and evidences how vital our special care unit is,” the post reads.

However, Coco is “off all medication and now starting to behave like a normal dog,” though he remains “exceptionally restless at times.”

Helen Lecointe, the sanctuary manager, told Newsweek, “Coco is continuing to make good progress.”

“Coco is doing very well indeed and is well on his way to a full recovery. He spends a lot of his time helping the girls in our sanctuary reception, in between playing with his toy ball, of course! A long way over many days and long nights we went through him, so we are delighted,” she added.

The trust is hoping to find a new home for Coco in the Plymouth area, so he can continue to be treated by the same vet.