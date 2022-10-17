UK cafe charges different rate to customers depending on their level of politeness

Being polite to everyone is a sign of a good person. Yet, many doesn’t care much about how they treat people around them. Whether be it a waiter in a restaurant or a janitor at a school, no one deserves to be looked down to. To put this value to action, a cafe in UK decided to charge its customers according to their level of politeness.

Chai Stop in Preston has introduced a new rule, according to which customers will be charged double the amount of their bill if they do not behave politely to the staff.

According to a report in Machester Evening News, the aim of this move is to encourage consumers to be kind to the people who serve their orders.

Reportedly, the cafe was launched by Usman Hussain, a 29-year-old with dreams to sell tea, doughnut, street food, and dessert in the outlet. He opened the place in March this year.

In Chai Stop’s facebook page on Saturday, Usman posted that the clients would be charged differently for the same drink based on how respectfully they order. The slate board reads, “”Desi Chai” will cost you £5 while “Desi Chai please” will cost you £3. But “Hello, Desi Chai please” will cost you just £1.90.””

The caption in the post reads, “The much-publicized chalkboard.”

According to Usman, although the restaurant has never had any bad mannered client, he believes the rules will encourage people to support the cafe’s atmosphere of “good vibes only,” as said in Manchester Evening News.

Usman said to the leading portal that he think it’s a nice reminder to use their manners, because unfortunately sometimes people do need reminding.

He further said, “We’ve never struggled with rude customers but since having the sign people are definitely coming in more open and having a laugh with us. To me, the most important thing in my business is to walk through the door and be treated like you’re a welcome guest in our home. It’s nice to have that respect reciprocated.”

Aparently, Usman got the inspirational idea from a Facebook post about an American cafe that had embedded the same rule a few years back. He saved the picture in his collection for two years and recently decided to test it in Chai Stop.