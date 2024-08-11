Two snow leopards effortlessly run and jump on mountains, viral video leaves internet awestruck

Jaw-dropping visuals of wild animals are common on internet. However, recently a video of two snow leopards jumping and running on mountains has left internet awestruck.

The video has been shared on micro-blogging platform X (formerly Twitter) by @AMAZINGNATURE. In the video, two snow leopards can be seen running speedily and leaping on mountains. The visuals have left many netizens awestruck.

It has been shared by the user, who often share visuals related to animals and natural things, with a caption that read, “So apparently the laws of physics do not apply to Snow Leopards.”

After being shared, the video has garnered as much as 3.4 million views, while over 62 thousand X users have liked the clip. It has further garnered a lot of astonishing comments.

Reacting to the post, one user commented, “It’s amazing they can go places like this and think nothing of it.”

Another user said, “Its true. I had a snow leopard and I was like “obey the laws of physics!” And he was like “no way man!”

A third person wrote, “I still don’t understand how dispute all these predators humans made it to this point.”

Another user commented, “Unbelievable, and apparently mountain goats are just as able to do the same!”

A fifth person said, “Cats do not abide by the laws of nature, especially not wild ones!”

Another user wrote, “This is an incredible footage and we need more of it. What magnificent creatures.”