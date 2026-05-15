Two Rhinos seen fighting in Nepal’s Chitwan, dramatic video goes viral

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A dramatic wildlife video from Nepal is going viral after two one-horned rhinos were seen fighting inside Chitwan National Park.

The video is uploaded by ‘sachintha108’ on Instagram. He has captioned it as, “I came to Chitwan for the wildlife. I didn’t expect the wildlife to come to me — and bring a fight. Two greater one-horned rhinos stormed into town today and clashed right on the street. Nobody was hurt. Everyone was speechless. 🦏🦏”

The clip, which has been widely shared on social media, shows the massive animals charging toward each other and locking horns in an intense battle. Tourists and safari visitors nearby were left stunned as the rhinos pushed and chased one another across the grassland.

Wildlife experts say such fights usually happen due to territorial disputes or competition during mating season. Male rhinos often become aggressive while protecting their territory or trying to establish dominance over rivals.

It has gained over 100k views and more than 30k likes.

Many social media users were amazed by the strength and speed of the animals, with some calling the scene “straight out of a wildlife documentary.” Others praised the beauty of Chitwan National Park and Nepal’s wildlife conservation efforts. One user said, “Life in Nepal is beautiful.” Another user said, “So lucky to see this. We didn’t during our trip.” Another user commented, “Imagine being a guest at The Rhino Hotel & having those two of the namesake appear!😮😮🔥🙌”

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Chitwan National Park is one of Nepal’s most famous wildlife reserves, known for its population of endangered one-horned rhinoceroses, Bengal tigers, elephants, and several rare bird species.

The viral video has once again highlighted the raw and unpredictable side of wildlife, while also drawing attention to the importance of protecting natural habitats where such animals can survive safely.

Watch the video here:<

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krishna Das (@sachintha108)

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