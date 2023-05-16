Two men try to click picture with tiger, watch what happens next

In South Asian countries, it has now become a common trend to click snapshots with wild animals. There are several videos where people can be seen actually getting close to wild animals like tigers, lions, etc to click pictures and videos. Some of the videos are funny, while others are downright dangerous. Now, in a viral video, two men can be seen trying to click pictures with a huge tiger and end up with hilarious consequences.

In the viral clip, two men can be seen sitting behind the chained tiger in an enclosure as their friend clicks the pictures. It’s also visible that a wooden stick was being used to continuously poke the tiger. The big cat first tried to ignore it but apparently ended up roaring, which scared the two men immediately. The two men can be seen rushing after the roar in a terrible hurry to get away from the angry tiger. Meanwhile, the tiger also watched them rush towards the exit.

Have a look:

Kheench meri photo….😂 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/FRZeJBD7gD — Hasna Zaroori Hai 🇮🇳 (@HasnaZarooriHai) May 13, 2023

The video was shared by a Twitter account named Hasna Zaroori Hai, and since being posted, the video has received more than 93k views.

As expected, the viral video elicited several users’ reactions. Many netizens trolled the men for their bravery in getting close to the wild animal. One user commented, “Tiger was like ‘what’s with these two guys?” Another user said, “Enough thrill for a lifetime.” “Love the way the tiger watches the show,” said another person.