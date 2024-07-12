Two marmots fighting over a female marmot! Watch viral video

Two marmots fighting over a female marmot. This is what was seen in a recent video that has so far gone viral. Actually in the video two marmots are seen fighting and the third one is trying to calm them. Yet, netizens have commented on the video while many of them have described the two fighting marmots as male who are probably fighting for the third one, whom users have speculated to be a female one. The video has gone viral.

We can see in the video that two marmots are fighting while a third one is trying to pacify them.

User ‘Nature is Amazing’ shared the video on the X (Formerly Twitter) handle @AMAZINGNATURE at 12 pm today and within these couple of hours it has already garnered a huge 220.4k views. In the caption Nature is Amazing has asked, “Why are these Marmots always fighting?”

After watching the video clip and going through the caption of the shared post, X users have given answers of the question asked in the caption. Interestingly, many of them have expected that the two fighting marmots are male, who are fighting over the third one, who happens to be a female. More clearly in Indian context, X users have tried to compare the marmots’ fight is a situation like ‘Ek phool do maali’.

A user commented, “2 males fighting over a female,” while another wrote, “Both guys are fighting because of a woman.”

“Nothing much to see here, just 2men fighting over a woman. You can see the wife trying to stop the husband from fighting,” another user joked.

“I think the third one is a female,” guessed a user while another described them as ‘2 males and 1 female’. Yet another user hoped “Maybe it’s a love triangle between them…”

“Bradley disrespected nates mom and his gf is just trying to break it up,” another user wrote.

“How do you know the names of all these animals. Sometimes they look so alike,” quipped another user.

Another user came up with a super comparison by commenting, “One is a Republican and one is a Democrat.”

Other many users described the incident as they judged. A user wrote, “Brotherhood fight,” while another asked, “Are they fighting or playing?”

Yet another user opined, “they are just practicing dancing.”

Another user amazed by saying, “They are like humans,” while another user commented, “These marmots are trying to figure who’s stronger I guess.”

Watch the video here: